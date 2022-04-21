Birthday Club
Owensboro holding ‘Live on the Banks’ Music series this summer

Source: City of Owensboro
By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The City of Owensboro has announced the 2022 Live on the Banks series along the riverfront.

Officials say this free outdoor concert series showcases a variety of music groups from across the region to the Ohio riverfront for the community to enjoy every Saturday night from May 21 to September 24.

“We are excited to be able to kick off another season of Live on the Banks,” said Tim Ross, Director of Public Events. “The series has continued to gain popularity over the years, making it a signature summer event in Owensboro that provides the community with live music throughout the weekend.”

Live on the Banks will take place at the Overlook Stage, as well as the Allen Street Gazebo, in Smothers Park Saturdays from 7 p.m. to 9p.m.

A lineup of the bands performing each week can be found at www.liveonthebanks.com, and on the Live on the Banks Facebook page.

