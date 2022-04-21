Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Gas Card Giveaway
Advertisement

Nurses help parents with car seat checks in Evansville

Newscast recording
By Declan Loftus
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Ascension St. Vincent hosted a car seat safety clinic Thursday.

Ascension officials say many public safety officials and nurses recently took a class about car seat safety.

They then put that knowledge to the test and educated parents on how to properly install seats in their cars.

Indiana State Police Sergeant Todd Ringle was on-hand to assist with the checks.

Ascension Nurse Lacy Hanmore helped teach something new to parents.

“Car seats are more complicated than they’ve ever been. Vehicle manufacturers make cars more complicated than ever before. We like the opportunity to educate parents about their cars and their car seats and how best to have their child travel in the safest manner possible,” said Hanmore.

Hanmore says the biggest point they’ve made to parents is the seatbelt needs to be locked, if the car seat doesn’t have its own locking mechanism.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Teen dies after accidental shooting in Evansville
Owensboro family out thousands of dollars after contractor fails to finish job
Owensboro family out thousands of dollars after contractor fails to finish job
WFIE Vanderburgh Co.
New hotels boost Evansville businesses
Patrick Smithhart
Gibson Co. man sentenced in child molestation case
Indiana State Police said the body of a young boy who was found dead in the woods in eastern...
ISP: Body of young boy found dead in Southern Indiana was inside suitcase

Latest News

Officials with the University of Evansville announced their new athletic director Dr. Kenneth...
UE names new athletic director
Car crashes into Henderson Denny's
Car crashes into Henderson Denny's
Nurses help parents with car seat checks in Evansville
Nurses help parents with car seat checks in Evansville
University of Kentucky men’s basketball coach John Calipari and some members of his team paid a...
UK basketball coach John Calipari makes stop in Dawson Springs