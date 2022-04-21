Nurses help parents with car seat checks in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Ascension St. Vincent hosted a car seat safety clinic Thursday.

Ascension officials say many public safety officials and nurses recently took a class about car seat safety.

They then put that knowledge to the test and educated parents on how to properly install seats in their cars.

Indiana State Police Sergeant Todd Ringle was on-hand to assist with the checks.

Ascension Nurse Lacy Hanmore helped teach something new to parents.

“Car seats are more complicated than they’ve ever been. Vehicle manufacturers make cars more complicated than ever before. We like the opportunity to educate parents about their cars and their car seats and how best to have their child travel in the safest manner possible,” said Hanmore.

Hanmore says the biggest point they’ve made to parents is the seatbelt needs to be locked, if the car seat doesn’t have its own locking mechanism.

