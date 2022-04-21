Matthew Ragsdale commits to UE men’s basketball program

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Evansville men’s basketball team adds another guard to its roster.

Matthew Ragsdale joins the Purple Aces after spending three seasons in NCAA Division II with Western Colorado University.

The 6-foot-4 guard was the team’s leading scorer last season, averaging over 21 points a game.

After the 2021-2022 season, Ragsdale was voted as Second Team All-South Central Region, while the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference named him as a first-team all-conference selection.

