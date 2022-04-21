Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Gas Card Giveaway
Advertisement

Matthew Ragsdale commits to UE men’s basketball program

Matthew Ragsdale commits to UE men’s basketball program
By Tamar Sher
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Evansville men’s basketball team adds another guard to its roster.

Matthew Ragsdale joins the Purple Aces after spending three seasons in NCAA Division II with Western Colorado University.

The 6-foot-4 guard was the team’s leading scorer last season, averaging over 21 points a game.

After the 2021-2022 season, Ragsdale was voted as Second Team All-South Central Region, while the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference named him as a first-team all-conference selection.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Teen dies after accidental shooting in Evansville
Owensboro family out thousands of dollars after contractor fails to finish job
Owensboro family out thousands of dollars after contractor fails to finish job
Indiana State Police said the body of a young boy who was found dead in the woods in eastern...
ISP: Body of young boy found dead in Southern Indiana was inside suitcase
WFIE Vanderburgh Co.
New hotels boost Evansville businesses
Group of women suing Deaconess and former doctor over medical records

Latest News

Seven Castle High School student-athletes signed letters of intent on Wednesday to continue...
Castle High School athletes sign letters of intent
Matthew Ragsdale commits to UE men’s basketball program
Matthew Ragsdale commits to UE men’s basketball program
Castle High School athletes sign letters of intent
Castle High School athletes sign letters of intent
NCAA Baseball Highlights: USI vs. KWC
NCAA Baseball Highlights: USI vs. KWC