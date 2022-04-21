Kentucky abortion clinics in limbo after new law’s passage

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Frustration is building among abortion rights groups in Kentucky, where a restrictive new law has thrown the state’s only two remaining clinics into limbo.

For women seeking abortions, it means traveling elsewhere or waiting for a judge to rule on requests to block the law.

The Republican-led legislature passed the new restrictions a week ago over the Democratic governor’s veto.

Advocates say many of the women affected are young and poor and don’t know where to turn.

