Honor Flight of Southern Indiana to take off this weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - While Owensboro’s Honor Flight is making its journey for all the veterans on board, Evansville is preparing to board veterans this weekend.

They have been waiting for this trip for years, considering the cancellations due to the pandemic.

The Vice President of Honor Flight of Southern Indiana Diane Shaw says this trip gets more and more popular as the years go by.

Right now, Shaw says there are over 3,000 veterans in their database that will take part in this trip at some point.

She says some of them have never been to D.C., so it’s always a great time for them to see the memorials.

For the flight this weekend, there are 85 veterans and 85 guardians.

On Saturday, veterans will arrive at the airport around 5 in the morning and have a direct flight to Regan National and after a bus ride, their first stop will be the World War II Memorial.

Shaw tells us that just being a part of the trip and being able to see how the trip affects these veterans is unmatched.

“We owe these veterans. These men and women a great deal,” Shaw said. “They fought for our freedoms. We have veterans on the flight who have served in World War II. And those veterans, a lot of them did not come home to a welcome home celebration. So we want to just honor them and give them the respect they’re so deserving of.”

