Daviess Co. Fire Dept. warning residents of text scam

(WAVE 3 News)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 9:21 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Daviess County Fire Department is warning residents of a text scam.

They say the message includes a link that says shirts are ready to order for $10 off.

Officials say this is a scam and do not open the link. They ask you to delete it off your phone.

The fire department says they aren’t selling shirts at this time.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

