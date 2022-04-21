Daviess Co. Fire Dept. warning residents of text scam

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Daviess County Fire Department is warning residents of a text scam.

They say the message includes a link that says shirts are ready to order for $10 off.

Officials say this is a scam and do not open the link. They ask you to delete it off your phone.

The fire department says they aren’t selling shirts at this time.

