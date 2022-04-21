CenterPoint CEO receives $37.8M retention award

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - CenterPoint Energy CEO Dave Lesar is receiving a $37.8 million “retention award.”

The company disclosed the payment in its proxy statement that it’s required to share with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

14 News spoke with Amy DeVries, who’s the Director of Congregations Acting for Justice and Empowerment. She has been working to see Centerpoint Energy bills in Evansville decrease.

She said many people aren’t too happy about the CEO’s raise as energy bills remain high.

“The reaction from CAJE leaders was disgust, but not surprise,” DeVries said.

When asked for comment, CenterPoint representatives told 14 News, “... we recognize the importance of utility costs for our customers. That is why one of Dave’s top priorities has been to reduce CenterPoint Energy’s expenses 1-2% on average annually through 2030, with the savings benefitting all our customers.”

DeVries questioned that plan.

“I don’t see how that’s going to be of any significance to people whose bills have doubled and sometimes tripled,” she said.

DeVries said in their past talks with CenterPoint, company members have told them that the company faces its own bills and suggested that they’re dealing with similar costs.

She said with over $37 million going to the CEO, they’re skeptical that the company’s bills are taking up the same percentage of their income as their customers’ bills do.

“We know that in this community, we have people paying 50, 60, 70 percent of their monthly income to CenterPoint, alone,” she said.

DeVries said they’re hosting an action on May 9 to discuss rates and ask the company questions from the public.

She said CAJE hopes to have around 1,400 people in attendance.

