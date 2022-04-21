Birthday Club
Castle High School athletes sign letters of intent

Seven Castle High School student-athletes signed letters of intent on Wednesday to continue their athletic careers at the next level.(WFIE)
By Tamar Sher
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Seven Castle High School student-athletes sign letters of intent to continue their athletic careers at the next level.

Caleb Niehaus will stay close to home and play baseball for the University of Southern Indiana. Caleb is a multi-sport athlete who also excelled on the basketball floor. He won the Kiwanis Mental Attitude Award for Baseball in 2019 and was named First Team All-SIAC in 2021. Caleb is the son of Dan and Angie Niehaus.

The second baseball player is Tyler Orr. He will continue his career at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology where he will major in Mechanical Engineering. Tyler is a key member of the Knights’ pitching rotation and was the Kiwanis Mental Attitude Award winner in 2021. He is the son of Greg and Amanda Orr.

Megan Kain will join her basketball teammate Jordan Coon at Franklin College next season. Megan has been named to All-SIAC, All-Metro, and Academic All-State teams during her career at CHS. She is currently undecided on her major. Megan is the daughter of Josh and Kristi Kain.

Campbell “Soup” McBride is the 4th member of the 2021 Volleyball State Runner-Up team to commit to the collegiate level. She will play volleyball at Lincoln Trail College in Robinson, IL where she will major in Elementary Education. Soup was also a member of the Sectional Champion Lady Knights basketball team. She is the daughter of Tom and Kari McBride.

Zac Inzerello will continue playing lacrosse at Lewis University in Romeoville, IL where he will major in Finance. Zac has lettered in lacrosse four times, football twice, and wrestling three times at Castle High School. He has also been named all-conference in lacrosse. He is the son of Anthony and Jennifer Inzerello.

Kamariyon (KT) Nelson will continue his wrestling career at the University of Mount Olive in North Carolina. KT finished 6th in 2019 at 113lbs and 8th in 2022 at 126lbs at the IHSAA State Finals. KT will major in Business Management and Marketing. He is the son of Matthew Nelson and Tiffany Roach.

The final signee is football player Daviontae (Tae) Hughes. Tae will head to Georgetown College in Georgetown, KY and will study Exercise Science with a minor in Psychology. Tae was named All-SIAC in 2020. While at CHS, Tae also participated in wrestling and track and field. He is the son of Anthony and Daisha Halmon.

Courtesy: Castle High School Athletics

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

