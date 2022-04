Carmi under planned power outage

CARMI, Ill. (WFIE) - Some residents in Carmi are under a planned power outage.

Officials say it’s so they can change primary cutouts.

The areas affected include:

200 block of Park Lane

300-501 Rice Street, Hawthorne Street

Odd numbers 303-505 W Kerney Street

300 block of Grant Street, West Street

East Street

State Street

Ratcliff Street

Odd numbers 200 block W Webb

300-514 West Webb Street

104-108 East Webb,

404, 406, 410, 412 Walnut Street

407 S Church Street

