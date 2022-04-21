Car hits Henderson restaurant
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENDERSON, Ind. (WFIE) - Henderson Police are investigating a crash where a car ran into a building.
It happened around 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the Denny’s off of Highway 41.
Police say there were some people inside the building and close to the wall when it was hit. They say nobody had to go to the hospital, but some people where checked out by EMS.
Police have not said what caused the crash, but our crew could see police conducting a field test with the driver.
