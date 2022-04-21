Car hits Henderson restaurant

HENDERSON, Ind. (WFIE) - Henderson Police are investigating a crash where a car ran into a building.

It happened around 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the Denny’s off of Highway 41.

Police say there were some people inside the building and close to the wall when it was hit. They say nobody had to go to the hospital, but some people where checked out by EMS.

Police have not said what caused the crash, but our crew could see police conducting a field test with the driver.

I spoke with an HFD asst. chief. he said there were people inside the restaurant right there near the wall. He said no one is going to the hospital, but there were some people checked out by EMS. — Tanner Holbrook (@Tanner14News) April 21, 2022

Car crashes into Henderson Denny's (WFIE)

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.