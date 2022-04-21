Car bought at Evansville dealership turns out to be stolen from New York

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Princeton man says the car he recently bought from an Evansville dealership was picked up by Indiana State Police.

The incident report shows the car had been reported stolen out of New York City.

Investigators found the Honda Accord Tuesday at Neal Bailey’s house.

Bailey said he had no idea anything was wrong until they called.

Somehow the dealer didn’t catch it, nor did the BMV when he registered it.

Bailey says he already has a new car, and is being refunded.

Bailey says he already has a new car, and is being refunded.

News reports show NYPD took down the auto theft ring in the Bronx and Manhattan back in September. They report several people were arrested after a two year investigation.

The reports show the thieves would hack into the car’s systems and clone their fobs. They would then change the VIN numbers and license plates and sell them online.

