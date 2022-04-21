Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Gas Card Giveaway
Advertisement

Car bought at Evansville dealership turns out to be stolen from New York

Honda Accord
Honda Accord(Neal Bailey)
By Robinson Miles and Jill Lyman
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Princeton man says the car he recently bought from an Evansville dealership was picked up by Indiana State Police.

The incident report shows the car had been reported stolen out of New York City.

Investigators found the Honda Accord Tuesday at Neal Bailey’s house.

Bailey said he had no idea anything was wrong until they called.

Somehow the dealer didn’t catch it, nor did the BMV when he registered it.

We’ve reached out to the dealership, and we’ve spoke to Bailey. Robinson Miles will have reports tonight on 14 News.

Bailey says he already has a new car, and is being refunded.

News reports show NYPD took down the auto theft ring in the Bronx and Manhattan back in September. They report several people were arrested after a two year investigation.

The reports show the thieves would hack into the car’s systems and clone their fobs. They would then change the VIN numbers and license plates and sell them online.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Teen dies after accidental shooting in Evansville
Owensboro family out thousands of dollars after contractor fails to finish job
Owensboro family out thousands of dollars after contractor fails to finish job
WFIE Vanderburgh Co.
New hotels boost Evansville businesses
Indiana State Police said the body of a young boy who was found dead in the woods in eastern...
ISP: Body of young boy found dead in Southern Indiana was inside suitcase
Patrick Smithhart
Gibson Co. man sentenced in child molestation case

Latest News

Source: City of Owensboro
Owensboro holding ‘Live on the Banks’ Music series this summer
USI holding 5 graduation ceremonies for spring Class of 2022
Kentucky State Capitol
Kentucky abortion clinics in limbo after new law’s passage
Warrick Humane Society hosting low cost vaccine clinic