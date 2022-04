MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Crews in Muhlenberg County will start repairing the bridge over Lewis Creek on the Western Kentucky Parkway Thursday.

There was a crash there a while back, so there is repair work needed.

Lane restrictions will be during the day and will only impact the eastbound slow lane.

Work is set to wrap up on April 29.

