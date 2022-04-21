Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Gas Card Giveaway
Advertisement

A.M. Rain,

Isolated Thunderstorms
14 First Alert 4/21
By Byron Douglas
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 4:53 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The predawn round of showers and storms have pushed east of the area. Cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms...mainly during the morning. High temps in the upper 60s to 70-degrees behind southerly winds. Tonight, mostly cloudy and mild as lows drop into the upper 50s.

Friday, partly sunny, breezy, and warmer as high temps surge into the upper 70s to 80-degrees. Friday night, mostly clear and mild as lows drop into the lower 60s.

Saturday, mostly sunny and unseasonably warm as high temps sneak into the lower 80s.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Teen dies after accidental shooting in Evansville
Owensboro family out thousands of dollars after contractor fails to finish job
Owensboro family out thousands of dollars after contractor fails to finish job
WFIE Vanderburgh Co.
New hotels boost Evansville businesses
Indiana State Police said the body of a young boy who was found dead in the woods in eastern...
ISP: Body of young boy found dead in Southern Indiana was inside suitcase
Group of women suing Deaconess and former doctor over medical records

Latest News

14 First Alert 4/21
14 First Alert 4/21
14 First Alert Forecast
Showers, storms, then much warmer
14 First Alert 4/20 at 10pm
14 First Alert 4/20 at 10pm
Crisis counseling available to Kentucky tornado survivors
Crisis counseling available to Kentucky tornado survivors