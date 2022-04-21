A.M. Rain,

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The predawn round of showers and storms have pushed east of the area. Cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms...mainly during the morning. High temps in the upper 60s to 70-degrees behind southerly winds. Tonight, mostly cloudy and mild as lows drop into the upper 50s.

Friday, partly sunny, breezy, and warmer as high temps surge into the upper 70s to 80-degrees. Friday night, mostly clear and mild as lows drop into the lower 60s.

Saturday, mostly sunny and unseasonably warm as high temps sneak into the lower 80s.

