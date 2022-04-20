Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Gas Card Giveaway
Advertisement

Woman charged with bigamy after husband claims she married another man

Sue Ann Allison was charged with felony bigamy.
Sue Ann Allison was charged with felony bigamy.(Alamance County Sheriff's Office)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (Gray News) – A woman in North Carolina is facing charges after her husband claimed she married another man while still married to him.

Detectives with the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office investigated the claims and discovered Sue Ann Allison was legally married to two men at the same time.

According to the sheriff’s office, both men live in Alamance County.

Allison was charged with felony bigamy.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indiana State Police said the body of a young boy who was found dead in the woods in eastern...
ISP: Body of young boy found dead in Southern Indiana was inside suitcase
Human remains found in Daviess Co. identified
Angel Steele.
Police: Madisonville babysitter faces abuse charge after baby suffers broken arm
Group of women suing Deaconess and former doctor over medical records
Keegan Davidson.
Affidavit: Man facing rape charge after authorities interview victim

Latest News

Daniil Medvedev of Russia returns a ball in his men's quarterfinal match against Hubert Hurkacz...
Wimbledon bans players from Russia, Belarus over Ukraine war
The actions will benefit nearly 4 million people, bringing them a few years closer to...
Department of Education announces more student loan changes
Oil industry leaders hope increasing U.S. production can reduce gas prices.
Oil industry hopes increasing U.S. production can slash gas prices
U.S. Secret Service officers shot “an intruder” Wednesday at the residence of the Peruvian...
Feds: ‘Intruder’ shot at Peruvian ambassador’s residence