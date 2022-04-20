Birthday Club
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines

Wednesday Sunrise Headlines 4/20
By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 5:09 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
(WFIE) - Authorities are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian in Muhlenberg County. It happened Monday night on the Western Kentucky Parkway.

On this day in history, a school shooting forever changed a Colorado city. It’s been 23 years since the deadly Columbine High School shooting.

in coronavirus news, the Department of Justice has plans to appeal the ruling that ended mask mandates on public transit.

Local veterans are taking part in an honor flight today! It’s the first one since the pandemic started.

Watch the rest of Sunrise live, right here.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

