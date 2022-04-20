Birthday Club
Veterans honored in Owensboro during send off for Honor Flight

Newscast recording
By Robinson Miles
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Local veterans were honored Tuesday before leaving town to be part of an Honor Flight, something that hasn’t happened for two years because of the pandemic.

It was a big morning at the Owensboro Sportscenter. Nine Vietnam veterans gathered there on their way to Washington D.C., and people made sure they were sent off in style.

When Jason Luedke was in high school, he spent four years in JROTC with the group’s instructor, Ralph Bemboom.

”He had a huge impact, he was like a second dad to me,” said Jason.

When Jason found out about Honor Flight, he decided to reach out to Ralph and encourage him to participate.

Ralph served 22 years in the Army, including one year in Vietnam. He says he was initially a little hesitant to be a part of Honor Flight, but decided to go anyway. As the group got ready to leave Owensboro, he says he got quite the reception.

”It’s pretty awesome. It’s an emotional thing, it’s hard to even say it. Before today I was reluctant, and I got here and saw all the people, people shaking my hand and thanking me for being here,” said Ralph Bemboom. “It feels, really kind of awesome.”

Organizers put together a small ceremony before seeing the group off. They had a flag ceremony, and then a few songs from a western Kentucky children’s choir.

Organizers say they wanted the event to be special for those who served.

”We always say that a veteran is a veteran whether we say their name or not, but of course we want to celebrate them and celebrate their name and say their name,” said event organizer Barbara Poynter.

The honor flight is free for the veterans, and each one is traveling with a guardian who pays their own way. Ralph is having Jason be his guardian.

Jason was a marine who served in Iraq, and says he can’t help but imagine himself in Ralph’s position some time in the future.

”I can’t imagine what it’s like being there, I mean, probably in about 40 years I’ll probably be in his shoes,” said Jason.

The veterans loaded on the bus, and multiple local motorcycle clubs escorted them through town.

In Louisville, they’ll meet with other groups and then 80 total veterans will make the trip to D.C. where they’ll visit five memorials, see the changing of the guard, and visit Arlington National Cemetery.

Events organizers say the group will return Thursday morning, and they invite everyone to come welcome them home.

