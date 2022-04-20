USI men’s basketball adds Ryan Hall to their roster

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Tuesday afternoon, Ryan Hall announced on social media that he has committed to play for the University of Southern Indiana men’s basketball team.

The 6-foot-5 guard played at Iowa Lakes for two seasons where he averaged 13.2 points per game. He recorded a 47.1 field goal percentage and shot 41.4% from three point range.

