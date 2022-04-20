Birthday Club
USI men’s basketball adds Ryan Hall to their roster

Newscast recording
By Tamar Sher
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Tuesday afternoon, Ryan Hall announced on social media that he has committed to play for the University of Southern Indiana men’s basketball team.

The 6-foot-5 guard played at Iowa Lakes for two seasons where he averaged 13.2 points per game. He recorded a 47.1 field goal percentage and shot 41.4% from three point range.

