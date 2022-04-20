Birthday Club
USI holding ‘Take Back the Night Rally’

By Jill Lyman
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Students at USI are hosting a “Take Back the Night Rally.”

April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, so the “Students for Gender Violence Awareness” group, along with two sororities, will be using this rally to shed light on the problems that can arise on college campuses.

Students at USI, Macie Martin and Katie Vinci, say the presence of sexual violence is high on campuses, but reporting is low, so events like these can really help.

“It’s really important to prevent it happening in the first place. So our overall goal is always prevention, but then we are always looking for ways to bring more awareness to the topic because unfortunately it does happen on our campus, just like every campus across the United States. So the more events we can hold to bring awareness the better,” said Vinci.

The rally starts at 7p.m. at Carter Hall, where there will be speakers followed by a march around the quad.

