T&T Vendor Mall closing in Tell City

TELL CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - In Perry County, a vendor mall is closing its doors next month.

Officials with T&T Vendor Mall made the announcement Wednesday morning on their Facebook page.

Officials say their last day of business will be May 31.

They thanked the employees and customers who have been loyal over the past three years.

However, officials say the Owensboro store will stay open.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.