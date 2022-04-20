Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Gas Card Giveaway
Advertisement

T&T Vendor Mall closing in Tell City

In Perry County, a vendor mall is closing its doors next month.
In Perry County, a vendor mall is closing its doors next month.(KVLY)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TELL CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - In Perry County, a vendor mall is closing its doors next month.

Officials with T&T Vendor Mall made the announcement Wednesday morning on their Facebook page.

Officials say their last day of business will be May 31.

They thanked the employees and customers who have been loyal over the past three years.

However, officials say the Owensboro store will stay open.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indiana State Police said the body of a young boy who was found dead in the woods in eastern...
ISP: Body of young boy found dead in Southern Indiana was inside suitcase
Human remains found in Daviess Co. identified
Group of women suing Deaconess and former doctor over medical records
Police: Teen dies after accidental shooting in Evansville
Angel Steele.
Police: Madisonville babysitter faces abuse charge after baby suffers broken arm

Latest News

Owensboro park to be renamed to honor Pulitzer Prize-winning photojournalist
Owensboro park to be renamed to honor Pulitzer Prize-winning photojournalist
WFIE Traffic Alert
Section of Washington Ave. closing in Evansville for sewer repair
Millions in trail grants awarded, Jasper getting $2 million cut
South Gibson School Corp. names new Superintendent