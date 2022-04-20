Tri-State schools addressing pandemic learning loss

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana students are hard at work this week, taking their state standardized ILEARN tests.

As the state measures how much students have learned this school year, schools are fighting to recover from learning loss caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many people use test scores to judge a school, and how much students are learning.

Newburgh Elementary School Principal Dr. Holly Arnold encourages people to look at scores in a different way.

”Not as much focus on how many students pass the test, as how many students grow throughout the year, and make that be a focal point,” Arnold said.

The pandemic put many challenges on education, forcing students into remote learning, or modified classrooms.

Dr. Arnold says her teachers have done a great job making up for any learning loss.

“Just doing what we can, and working with small groups, working one on one when that’s a possibility, to pull those students and try to help improve those skills,” Arnold said.

Unconventional learning didn’t just affect younger students.

Webster County High School Principal Jarrod Hankins says his staff is working hard to make up for lost time.

”Obviously we’ve got to recover from the hit that it was, you know, to get back on track,” Hankins said.

He says his school is utilizing programs they already had in place to give students individualized extra help.

“What that does is it gives us a quick snapshot to be able to identify where that student is and maybe some targeted remediation that can be done to help that student improve on that standard,” he said.

Administrators say whether it’s been through summer school or after-school tutoring, their teachers have done a great job in readjusting students to a traditional learning environment.

While students have been in person for most of the school year, teachers are working on addressing learning loss.

With COVID-19’s grip on people’s lives loosening, students are back in the classroom full time.

Both administrators say this should get students back on track soon, if they have fallen behind.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.