Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Gas Card Giveaway
Advertisement

Tri-State schools addressing pandemic learning loss

Tri-State schools addressing pandemic learning loss
By Jordan Yaney
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana students are hard at work this week, taking their state standardized ILEARN tests.

As the state measures how much students have learned this school year, schools are fighting to recover from learning loss caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many people use test scores to judge a school, and how much students are learning.

Newburgh Elementary School Principal Dr. Holly Arnold encourages people to look at scores in a different way.

”Not as much focus on how many students pass the test, as how many students grow throughout the year, and make that be a focal point,” Arnold said.

The pandemic put many challenges on education, forcing students into remote learning, or modified classrooms.

Dr. Arnold says her teachers have done a great job making up for any learning loss.

“Just doing what we can, and working with small groups, working one on one when that’s a possibility, to pull those students and try to help improve those skills,” Arnold said.

Unconventional learning didn’t just affect younger students.

Webster County High School Principal Jarrod Hankins says his staff is working hard to make up for lost time.

”Obviously we’ve got to recover from the hit that it was, you know, to get back on track,” Hankins said.

He says his school is utilizing programs they already had in place to give students individualized extra help.

“What that does is it gives us a quick snapshot to be able to identify where that student is and maybe some targeted remediation that can be done to help that student improve on that standard,” he said.

Administrators say whether it’s been through summer school or after-school tutoring, their teachers have done a great job in readjusting students to a traditional learning environment.

While students have been in person for most of the school year, teachers are working on addressing learning loss.

With COVID-19’s grip on people’s lives loosening, students are back in the classroom full time.

Both administrators say this should get students back on track soon, if they have fallen behind.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indiana State Police said the body of a young boy who was found dead in the woods in eastern...
ISP: Body of young boy found dead in Southern Indiana was inside suitcase
Human remains found in Daviess Co. identified
Group of women suing Deaconess and former doctor over medical records
Police: Teen dies after accidental shooting in Evansville
Angel Steele.
Police: Madisonville babysitter faces abuse charge after baby suffers broken arm

Latest News

Tri-State runner participates in Boston Marathon in memory of late brother
Tri-State runner participates in Boston Marathon in memory of late brother
Tri-State schools addressing pandemic learning loss
Tri-State schools addressing pandemic learning loss
$107 million awarded in Community Crossings grants across Indiana
$107 million awarded in Community Crossings grants across Indiana
Crisis counseling available to Kentucky tornado survivors
Crisis counseling available to Kentucky tornado survivors