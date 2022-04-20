Tri-State runner participates in Boston Marathon in memory of late brother

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Many people from the Tri-State are on their way home after participating in the Boston Marathon.

14 News spoke with one runner who had a special cause.

Several years ago, Lindsay Locasto lost her brother to a drug overdose. Now with several different charity groups backing her up, she’s trying to find ways to honor him and raise money.

She ran as part of a group raising money for the Herren Project. They are a non-profit that works to bolster addiction recovery resources.

Locasto says she dedicated her run to her brother.

“It’s all of the hard work that you put into training and qualifying,” Locasto said. “It’s just hard to even put into words how cool it is.”

Locasto says she was one of around 30 runners who represented the Tri-State at this year’s Boston Marathon.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.