South Gibson School Corp. names new Superintendent

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Dr. Bryan Perry tells us he’s been named the new Superintendent at South Gibson Schools.

His first day is July 1.

He’s replacing longtime Superintendent Stacey Humbaugh, who announced her retirement last October.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Perry has been the Assistant Superintendent for Human Resources at EVSC for the past four years. His roles before that include Principal at Thompkins Middle School, Assistant Principal at North, and a teacher at Central and North High Schools.

His career with EVSC began in 1993.

