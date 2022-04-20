Showers, storms, then much warmer

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Our cloudy and cool weather is about to give way to a big warm up by the end of the week and the weekend. Highs on Wednesday climbed into the middle 60s under cloudy skies. Showers and a few thunderstorms will move across the Tri-State on Wednesday night and early Thursday. Behind the rain, winds will turn to the southwest and start to pump in much warmer and more humid air. Partly sunny skies on Thursday afternoon with highs in the lower 70s. By Friday, our first 80 of the year is possible with sunny skies. Over the weekend, highs will climb into the lower 80s with another chance for showers and thunderstorms on Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.