EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Water and Sewer officials say they are shutting down Washington from Weinbach to Lincoln Park Drive.

It will start at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

They say a restaurant had a sewer issue.

Officials say they are hoping to get one lane open sometime overnight, but will have to close again Thursday.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.