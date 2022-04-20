Police: Motorcyclist dead after striking utility pole in Owensboro

Birthday Club
By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro Police Department responded to a crash where officers say a motorcyclist hit a utility pole on Wednesday.

The single-vehicle crash happened on the 1300 block of West Ninth Street around 3:24 p.m.

OPD officials say the driver of the motorcycle was taken by ambulance to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, which is where he later died from his injuries.

Police say nobody else was involved in the crash.

