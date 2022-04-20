Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Gas Card Giveaway
Advertisement

Police: Juvenile dies after accidental shooting in Evansville

(MGN)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville police are investigating an accidental, self-inflicted gunshot shooting.

Officers say they were called to the 2500 block of West Virginia Street around 8 Tuesday night for a shooting.

When officers arrived, they say they found a juvenile with a gunshot wound.

They tell us the juvenile was beyond help and the Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene.

At this time, authorities believe this to be an accidental, self-inflicted shooting.

The investigation is ongoing at this time and an autopsy will be scheduled.

The name of the juvenile will be released at a later time.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indiana State Police said the body of a young boy who was found dead in the woods in eastern...
ISP: Body of young boy found dead in Southern Indiana was inside suitcase
Human remains found in Daviess Co. identified
Group of women suing Deaconess and former doctor over medical records
Angel Steele.
Police: Madisonville babysitter faces abuse charge after baby suffers broken arm
Keegan Davidson.
Affidavit: Man facing rape charge after authorities interview victim

Latest News

WFIE Vanderburgh Co.
New hotel coming to Evansville
EVPL Central location.
EVPL, League of Women Voters to unveil women’s suffrage marker
Deputy Jerry Critchelow
Ohio Co. Sheriff’s Deputy passes way
Matthew Lee Thomas
Man pleads guilty in child molestation investigation