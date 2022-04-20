Police: Juvenile dies after accidental shooting in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville police are investigating an accidental, self-inflicted gunshot shooting.

Officers say they were called to the 2500 block of West Virginia Street around 8 Tuesday night for a shooting.

When officers arrived, they say they found a juvenile with a gunshot wound.

They tell us the juvenile was beyond help and the Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene.

At this time, authorities believe this to be an accidental, self-inflicted shooting.

The investigation is ongoing at this time and an autopsy will be scheduled.

The name of the juvenile will be released at a later time.

