Owensboro park to be renamed to honor Pulitzer Prize-winning photojournalist

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro City Commissioners have approved the renaming of a west side park.

Max Rhoads Park at Seventh and Walnut Streets will now be called Moneta Sleet Jr. Park.

It’s in honor of the first African-American person to win a Pulitzer Prize in photojournalism. City Manager Nate Pagan says the request to honor Sleet was made by members of the Northwest Neighborhood Alliance.

“He grew up across the street from the park,” Pagan said. “That request went to the parks advisory board, and they recommended approval. Last night, that request to change the name came to the Board of Commissioners, and they also favorably considered the request.”

Max Rhoads was a former Owensboro city manager. He was also a World War II and Korean War veteran.

Pagan says the city will find a new way to honor him at the park.

