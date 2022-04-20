Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Gas Card Giveaway
Advertisement

Owensboro park to be renamed to honor Pulitzer Prize-winning photojournalist

Owensboro park to be renamed to honor Pulitzer Prize-winning photojournalist
Owensboro park to be renamed to honor Pulitzer Prize-winning photojournalist(WFIE)
By Declan Loftus
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro City Commissioners have approved the renaming of a west side park.

Max Rhoads Park at Seventh and Walnut Streets will now be called Moneta Sleet Jr. Park.

It’s in honor of the first African-American person to win a Pulitzer Prize in photojournalism. City Manager Nate Pagan says the request to honor Sleet was made by members of the Northwest Neighborhood Alliance.

“He grew up across the street from the park,” Pagan said. “That request went to the parks advisory board, and they recommended approval. Last night, that request to change the name came to the Board of Commissioners, and they also favorably considered the request.”

Max Rhoads was a former Owensboro city manager. He was also a World War II and Korean War veteran.

Pagan says the city will find a new way to honor him at the park.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indiana State Police said the body of a young boy who was found dead in the woods in eastern...
ISP: Body of young boy found dead in Southern Indiana was inside suitcase
Human remains found in Daviess Co. identified
Group of women suing Deaconess and former doctor over medical records
Police: Teen dies after accidental shooting in Evansville
Angel Steele.
Police: Madisonville babysitter faces abuse charge after baby suffers broken arm

Latest News

In Perry County, a vendor mall is closing its doors next month.
T&T Vendor Mall closing in Tell City
WFIE Traffic Alert
Section of Washington Ave. closing in Evansville for sewer repair
Millions in trail grants awarded, Jasper getting $2 million cut
South Gibson School Corp. names new Superintendent