Ohio Co. Sheriff’s Deputy passes way

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office has lost one of their own.

They say Deputy Jerry Critchelow as died.

Officials say Deputy Critchelow has served the county for many years and has been a School Resource Officer. He was also a retired Trooper.

In honor of Deputy Critchelow, his car is display in front of the Ohio County High School for the community to pay tribute.

They ask you to avoid the area during bus loading and unloading during school hours.

“It’s with great sadness that we join our fellow Law Enforcement community and the Ohio Co Sheriff Office, in mourning the passing of SRO Jerry Critchelow, Unit 1105. Jerry was always a friend to whoever he made contact with. Was a mentor to so many youth in our school system, as well as staff. Jerry was the life of the party with his quick wit and calming personality. He was deep in his faith of God, and a devoted family man. Jerry will be greatly missed by our county! End of Watch 04/20/2022, we will take it from here!” said Coroner Elvis Doolin.

