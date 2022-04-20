Birthday Club
New hotel coming to Evansville

WFIE Vanderburgh Co.(WFIE)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The agenda for the next Vanderburgh County Area Plan Commission meeting shows a new hotel under commercial projects.

It shows there are plans for a new three story, 82 room “StayAPT Suites” hotel at 600 Kimber Lane.

That’s in the area of Burkhardt and Virginia.

The website for StayAPT Suites shows an Evansville location is coming soon.

The company says they are an “apartment” style hotel with several amenities designed for longer stays.

The Area Plan Commission meeting is next Monday

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

