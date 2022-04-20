Morganfield woman with nationwide platform donates money to new Hopkins Co. recovery group

HOPKINS COUNTY, Ky. (WFIE) - In December, Union County native, Renie Anderson, used her nationwide net of friends and followers to help raise money for the storm victims of Western Kentucky.

Anderson grew up in Morganfield, but she now works as the executive vice president and chief revenue officer for the National Football League.

Through a GoFundMe, Anderson was able to raise $250,000 total and portions of the money were dispersed.

They say $90,000 was given to the Western Kentucky Chapter of Red Cross. This money went to help buy 73,000 snacks and meals, 41,000 relief items, and also give support for shelters housing over 2,000 people.

$70,000 was given to Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund, organized by Gov. Beshear. This helped pay for several funeral expenses.

Now, the $87,000 that was left was given to the Hopkins County Long Term Recovery Group.

The group’s goal is to help tornado victims with things like rebuilding efforts, financial needs and even emotional support.

Anderson says she was happy to find the perfect place to give the last bit of money raised.

“We wanted to find a way to give direct to the people of Western Kentucky and this was a perfect way. There’s so many people raising money and so many people doing great things, but I’m excited that we landed here,” said Anderson.

With Anderson’s nationwide network of friends through the NFL, hundreds of people across the country stepped up to help the people of Kentucky.

“I’m just really thankful that the world that I work in and live in today, here in New York City and Connecticut, and within the sports industry, especially at the national football league. So many of my colleagues stepped in... and different colleagues throughout the sports industry, so I’m just really thankful for everyone that did that,” said Anderson.

Anderson says donations came from NFL players like Eli Manning.

Organizations like NBC Sports and the NBA also gave money.

It was even shared on Twitter by Joe Montana and one of his followers reached out wanting to donate several semi-truck loads of supplies.

Donation chair for the Hopkins County Long Term Recovery Group, Katie Moyer, says they’re already hoping to put Anderson’s donation to use by hiring builders.

“Any kind of support that we can have for residents and homeowners to sort of bridge the gap between what they need to rebuild and to become whole again, and what they were able to receive from FEMA, Red Cross, and Insurance, which a lot of times doesn’t cover everything that they need to fully rebuild,” said Moyer.

