Millions in trail grants awarded, Jasper getting $2 million cut

INDIANA (WFIE) - Gov. Eric J. Holcomb and Indiana Department of Natural Resources Director Dan Bortner have announced 38 communities and non-profit organizations will receive a combined $65 million for 77 miles of new trail development as a part of the third round of the Next Level Trails program.

With matching funds from applicants, this round is expected to generate total investment of more than $102 million.

“Trails connect communities together in such a personal way and are perfect pathways to good mental and physical well-being,” Gov. Holcomb said. “These continued quality-of-life investments will reap generational economic and tourism development dividends and further showcase Indiana’s incredible outdoor experiences.”

The list of awards, project descriptions, and a map are here.

It includes $2 million for the 30th/Northwood Trail project in Jasper.

The description says it will close gaps in the existing Jasper trail network by adding 1.60 miles of trail.

It shows the new trail connects to the existing Buffalo Trace Connector Trail to the east and the St. Charles/Portersville Road Trail to the west.

It provides connections to both Jasper Middle School and Jasper High School, as well as the River Centre, Thyen Clark Cultural Center, and Buehler Plaza

Warrick Trails is also getting $492,950 for the Regional Sports Loop.

The description shows it will build one mile of trail to connect to the existing trails system in Warrick County.

The new trail extends from Lincoln Avenue to Vann Road, making major connections to Amax Fields, Friedman Park, and the Vann Road Ballfields. Existing trail at Vann and Anderson roads will allow residents to travel safely between all three parks as well as the Castle School system and nearby housing subdivisions.

