Man pleads guilty in child molestation investigation

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor’s Office say an Evansville man pled guilty Tuesday in three different criminal cases.

They say 36-year-old Matthew Lee Thomas pled guilty as charged to:

Case 1

a. Child Molestation Level 1 Felony

b. Attempt Child Molestation Level 1 Felony

c. Child Molestation Level 4 Felony

d. Child Molestation Level 4 Felony

e. Child Molestation Level 1 Felony

f. Child Exploitation Level 4 Felony

g. Possession of Child Pornography Level 5 Felony

h. Performing Sexual Conduct in the Presence of a Minor Level 6 Felony

Case 2

a. Operating a vehicle as an Habitual Traffic Violent Level 6 Felony

b. Failure to Appear Level 6 Felony

c. Possession of marijuana Class A Misdemeanor

Case 3

a. Operating a Vehicle as an Habitual Traffic Violator Level 6 Felony

b. Operating a Vehicle as an Habitual Traffic Violator Level 6 Felony

In February of 2021, Evansville Police say they were called after a woman discovered sexually explicit material involving a minor on a cell phone belonging to Matthew Lee Thomas.

In a forensic interview, police say the minor victim detailed several interactions where Thomas made the minor perform sexual acts.

Thomas also pled guilty to the Habitual Offender Sentencing Enhancement for accumulating at least three prior unrelated felony convictions.

In 2004, he was convicted of Carrying a Handgun within 1000 feet of a school.

In 2009, Thomas was convicted of Theft.

In 2015, he was convicted of Criminal Confinement.

“This result would not have been possible without the courage of the victim and the excellent work of law enforcement,” Vanderburgh County Deputy Prosecutor Emily Hall explained after the hearing. “The witness who alerted law enforcement did the right thing and is a perfect example of ‘If you see something, say something.”

“Vanderburgh County Deputy Prosecutor Emily Hall and former Evansville Police Detective Stacy Spalding worked this case up to the point that the overwhelming amount of evidence was able to spare the minor victim of withstanding a trial,” explained Vanderburgh County Prosecutor Nick Hermann.

Thomas will be sentenced in Vanderburgh County Superior Court May 20 at 2 p.m.

