Groundbreaking held for new government office in Princeton

By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - Crews are breaking ground on a new government office in Gibson County.

The space is going to be a new court, probation and public defender’s office in the Princeton area.

Our crews are going to be talking to officials about what the new office means to the community, as well as when it will be done.

We will have more updates later on 14 News.

