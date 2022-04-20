Gibson County Sheriff’s Office awarded grant for new body cams

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office has been awarded a grant to update and replace their body cameras.

According to a press release, $7,600 was awarded in the grant and will fund $400 per body camera.

Officials say the competitive grant was awarded by the Indiana Department of Homeland Security, and will allow the sheriff’s office to replace older or outdated body camera units and buy new ones.

The GCSO has been using body cameras for patrol deputies since 2014.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.