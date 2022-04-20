Gibson Co. man sentenced in child molestation case

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Officials say a Gibson County man has admitted to sexually molesting a child over a span of two years.

They say 36-year-old Patrick Smithhart pled guilty Wednesday to one count of child molestation.

He was sentenced to 22 years in the Indiana Department of Corrections and will have to register as a convicted sex offender for the rest of his life.

“This sentence is appropriate in that it provides the victim with some justice although there is nothing that can truly make the victim whole. As I have stated before, I am in awe of our young victims who come forward to protect others from the same fate and stand before their abuser and speak the truth. I would like to thank Detective Roger Ballard and the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office for their efforts in vigorously pursuing justice on behalf of the victim,” said Gibson County Prosecutor Michael Cochren.

