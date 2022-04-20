Birthday Club
Fred Hampton childhood home gets historical landmark status

In this Oct. 29, 1969, photo, Fred Hampton, center, chairman of the Illinois Black Panther...
In this Oct. 29, 1969, photo, Fred Hampton, center, chairman of the Illinois Black Panther party, speaks outside a rally outside the U.S. Courthouse in Chicago while Dr. Benjamin Spock, background, listens. The Illinois childhood home of Hampton, an iconic Black Panther Party leader who was shot and killed during a 1969 police raid of his Chicago apartment, has been designated a historical landmark. (AP Photo/ESK, File)(ESK | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MAYWOOD, Ill. (AP) — The suburban Chicago home where slain Black Panther Party leader Fred Hampton grew up has been designated a historical landmark by the village of Maywood.

The vote follows a yearlong campaign that was tied to the Academy Award-winning film about Hampton and his 1969 death during a police raid in Chicago called “Judas and the Black Messiah.”

It’s also part of a broader effort to further recognize the Black Panther Party’s role in the civil rights movement.

Hampton was killed during a raid of his Chicago apartment.

Later, many of those involved in the raid faced criminal charges. They were acquitted but the families of Hampton and others were awarded a nearly $2 million settlement by a federal judge.

