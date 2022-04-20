EVSC ‘State of Our Schools’ Tuesday meeting highlights new way to teach students

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - At Tuesday’s State of our Schools meeting, speakers from the EVSC wanted to touch on three big things: the why, the how and the what.

Why does education need to be transformed? How do we transform education? What is the EVSC solution?

EVSC superintendent, and speaker at the meeting, Dr. David Smith, says that they’re ready for a change in the way that they tackle teaching kids.

“When you think of other industries, when you think of healthcare, even when you think about how phones have changed over time, there is now an understanding of how the brain develops, and how we can apply that understanding to education,” says Dr. Smith.

The way that they’re looking to spark change in the curriculum is by using neuroscience.

As Dr. Smith, and the other keynote speaker, Susan Phelps, point out, there are kids who learn in different ways, and require different methods of teaching.

Just like with change in healthcare and technology, change in schooling isn’t a bad thing either, according to EVSC officials.

“The brain is wired, actually, to work against change,” says Dr. Smith, “so once you know that, then there are certain operational procedures that you can put in place that will help change become embraced more readily.”

One of the examples in the presentation was music, and the difference in brain activity for someone who has studied music for years.

Dr. Smith brought three volunteers up on stage, and had them perform on the violin.

It was met with laughter and applause as the three EVSC employees attempted to play the notes.

Dr. Smith then brought up an EVSC freshman, who received applause and cheers from the crowd after his performance.

Dr. Smith and Phelps proceeded to explain to the crowd exactly what they had seen just there.

According to Dr. Smith and Phelps, this is a perfect example of the three employees not having the same neuropathways as the EVSC freshman. Which is why the freshman was able to play better than the employees.

It’s this line of logic, according to EVSC officials, that they’re looking to bring into their school curriculum. They’d like to change how things are done in classrooms, being more creative and active, to create those neural pathways.

EVSC officials say students’ brains are going to be more active, and they’re going to have advantages in learning.

They say, it’s no longer just about math or language arts. Just as telephones and operating rooms have evolved, they believe the classroom should follow suit.

A big proponent of this, according to those EVSC officials, will be utilizing GAIN.

April 19 was only the first of three “State of Our Schools” meetings that the EVSC will be having.

The other two will be August 16 and November 15. In these meetings, the EVSC hopes to take a deeper dive into what this new curriculum could actually look like.

