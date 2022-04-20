Birthday Club
EVPL, League of Women Voters to unveil women’s suffrage marker

EVPL Central location.
By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library and the League of Women Voters of Southwestern Indiana say a marker set to be unveiled will honor a local women’s suffrage leader.

Officials say Lucia Blount was a local community leader who advocated for women’s voting rights during the 1800s.

The marker will be dedicated on Tuesday, May 10 at 1 p.m. That’s happening at EVPL Central.

According to a press release, Mayor Lloyd Winnecke, EVPL officials and leaders of the League of Women Voters will make remarks.

EVPL leaders say the marker will be a part of the National Votes for Women Trail, which recognizes and celebrates the diversity of people and groups active in the struggle for women’s suffrage.

The marker will be installed in a dedication at the corner of Chestnut and Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Officials say that is the sight of Blount’s home where she held suffragist meetings.

