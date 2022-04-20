Evansville woman pleads not guilty in connection to special needs patient death

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville woman facing charges in connection to the 2020 death of a special needs patient has entered a not guilty plea.

According to court records, Latavia Booker, a caregiver for Robin Phillips, pled not guilty Wednesday.

Booker, along with Glenda Fields and Victoria Brown, were arrested in March in connection to the death of Phillips.

The three of them were employees at Compass Residential, a human services agency.

Court documents show that Booker, Glenda Fields, and Victoria Brown were employed there and were part of the team caring for Phillips.

All three are facing neglect charges.

Booker is due back in court on April 27 for a bond reduction hearing.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.