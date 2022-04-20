Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Gas Card Giveaway
Advertisement

Evansville woman pleads not guilty in connection to special needs patient death

Latavia Booker.
Latavia Booker.(Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff's Office.)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville woman facing charges in connection to the 2020 death of a special needs patient has entered a not guilty plea.

According to court records, Latavia Booker, a caregiver for Robin Phillips, pled not guilty Wednesday.

Booker, along with Glenda Fields and Victoria Brown, were arrested in March in connection to the death of Phillips.

The three of them were employees at Compass Residential, a human services agency.

Court documents show that Booker, Glenda Fields, and Victoria Brown were employed there and were part of the team caring for Phillips.

All three are facing neglect charges.

Booker is due back in court on April 27 for a bond reduction hearing.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indiana State Police said the body of a young boy who was found dead in the woods in eastern...
ISP: Body of young boy found dead in Southern Indiana was inside suitcase
Human remains found in Daviess Co. identified
Group of women suing Deaconess and former doctor over medical records
Angel Steele.
Police: Madisonville babysitter faces abuse charge after baby suffers broken arm
Keegan Davidson.
Affidavit: Man facing rape charge after authorities interview victim

Latest News

Matthew Lee Thomas
Man pleads guilty in child molestation investigation
Earlington tornado damage.
Crisis counseling available to Kentucky tornado survivors
WFIE Warrick Co.
Crews called to yard barn fire in Warrick Co.
Area woman asking for blood donations as birthday wish