Evan Berkey named MVC Player of the Week after explosive week

Purple Aces baseball
Purple Aces baseball(WFIE)
By Tamar Sher
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (WFIE) - Helping the Aces to a clean sweep of four contests, University of Evansville baseball second baseman Evan Berkey has been selected as the Missouri Valley Conference’s Player of the Week, it was announced by the Conference office on Tuesday afternoon.

Leading the Aces to a 4-0 week, Berkey put in a show at the plate and in the field. On the week, Berkey hit a team-best .438, going 7-of-16 at the plate with two doubles, two homers, and eight RBI. In the field in Sunday’s second game of the doubleheader alone, Berkey helped Evansville turn a pair of double plays, lifting their season total to 33. Berkey’s best game of the week came in the second game of the three-game series sweep of Missouri State, where the La Quinta, Calif. native drove in five of Evansville’s nine runs, smashing a home run and recording a double in a 2-for-5 performance at the plate.

Berkey becomes  the fifth Ace this season to earn an MVC weekly honor, joining Mark Shallenberger, Tanner Craig, Shane Gray, and Nick Smith.

Evansville gets back on the field on Wednesday evening with a contest at Purdue at 5 PM (CT) in West Lafayette, Ind.

Courtesy: UE Athletics

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

