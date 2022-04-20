Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Gas Card Giveaway
Advertisement

Dwayne Haskins apparently ran out of gas before being fatally hit

FILE - Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins warms up before an NFL football game...
FILE - Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins warms up before an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in Pittsburgh.(Gene J. Puskar | AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins apparently ran out of gas and was returning to his vehicle when he was fatally struck by a dump truck earlier this month in Florida.

On Wednesday, the Florida Highway Patrol released a recording of a 911 call Haskins’ wife Kalabrya made to the agency shortly after the April 9 accident.

Calling from Pittsburgh and unaware of the accident, she told the dispatcher that Haskins had called her to say he had run out of gas and would call her back.

When the former Ohio State star didn’t and she couldn’t reach him, she called 911.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indiana State Police said the body of a young boy who was found dead in the woods in eastern...
ISP: Body of young boy found dead in Southern Indiana was inside suitcase
Human remains found in Daviess Co. identified
Group of women suing Deaconess and former doctor over medical records
Police: Teen dies after accidental shooting in Evansville
Angel Steele.
Police: Madisonville babysitter faces abuse charge after baby suffers broken arm

Latest News

City of Denver addresses questionable post about 4/20 festival.
‘Sup Denverites?’: City of Denver’s cringeworthy ‘420′ post causes cannabis law confusion
Shown with first lady Dr. Jill Biden, President Joe Biden arrives at the White House in this...
Biden set for first Pacific Northwest trip since election
A Jesus mural has survived a church fire in Chicago.
Jesus mural survives devastating church fire on Good Friday
Owensboro park to be renamed to honor Pulitzer Prize-winning photojournalist
Owensboro park to be renamed to honor Pulitzer Prize-winning photojournalist
Cars driving in Washington, D.C.
President Biden to highlight infrastructure investments in Oregon