Clouds & Rain Return

Tonight: Scattered Thunderstorms
14 First Alert 4/20
By Byron Douglas
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 4:13 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Becoming cloudy with a 50% chance of showers...mainly during the afternoon as high temps climb into the lower 60s. Tonight, showers mixing with a few thunderstorms with mild lows in the mid-50s. No severe weather is expected. Projected rainfall .50″ to .75″.

Thursday, mostly cloudy with scattered showers...mainly during the morning. High temps in the upper 60s to 70-degrees behind southerly winds. Thursday night, mostly cloudy and mild as lows drop into the upper 50s.

Friday, mostly sunny, breezy, and warmer as high temps surge into the upper 70s to 80-degrees.

