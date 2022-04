DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Drivers in Daviess County should expect closures on Kentucky 405 starting Wednesday.

That’s just north of Graves Lane.

Crews are replacing culverts in the area.

The closure starts at 8 and will reopen by 3:30 Wednesday afternoon.

Work will also take place on Thursday.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.