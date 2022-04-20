City of Owensboro utilizing American Rescue Plan funds for improvement projects

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro City Commissioners voted to approve three improvement projects on Wednesday.

City officials say the money is coming from the American Rescue Plan funds.

One of the projects is repairing Cravens Pool on the west side. Commissioners approved $750,000 to go towards improving the property.

City Manager Nate Pagan says repairing Cravens Pool has been brought up for many years.

“The pool has been an issue for a while, it’s dated,” Pagan said. “It had some work done previously, but it was due for maintenance. We were unable to open it in 2020 because of the pandemic, and we were unable to open it recently because of its condition and not being to operate appropriately. So the work is definitely due.”

A new water tower and drainage improvements were also approved. The Board of Commissioners will officially adopt the projects next month.

