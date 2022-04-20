Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Gas Card Giveaway
Advertisement

City of Owensboro utilizing American Rescue Plan funds for improvement projects

City of Owensboro utilizing American Rescue Plan funds for improvement projects
By Declan Loftus
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro City Commissioners voted to approve three improvement projects on Wednesday.

City officials say the money is coming from the American Rescue Plan funds.

One of the projects is repairing Cravens Pool on the west side. Commissioners approved $750,000 to go towards improving the property.

City Manager Nate Pagan says repairing Cravens Pool has been brought up for many years.

“The pool has been an issue for a while, it’s dated,” Pagan said. “It had some work done previously, but it was due for maintenance. We were unable to open it in 2020 because of the pandemic, and we were unable to open it recently because of its condition and not being to operate appropriately. So the work is definitely due.”

A new water tower and drainage improvements were also approved. The Board of Commissioners will officially adopt the projects next month.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indiana State Police said the body of a young boy who was found dead in the woods in eastern...
ISP: Body of young boy found dead in Southern Indiana was inside suitcase
Human remains found in Daviess Co. identified
Group of women suing Deaconess and former doctor over medical records
Police: Teen dies after accidental shooting in Evansville
Angel Steele.
Police: Madisonville babysitter faces abuse charge after baby suffers broken arm

Latest News

WFIE Vanderburgh Co.
New hotels boost Evansville businesses
City of Owensboro utilizing American Rescue Plan funds for improvement projects
City of Owensboro utilizing American Rescue Plan funds for improvement projects
Groundbreaking held for new government office in Princeton
Groundbreaking held for new government office in Princeton
'Take Back the Night' event being held at USI
USI holding ‘Take Back the Night Rally’