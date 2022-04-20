Area woman asking for blood donations as birthday wish

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Tri-State woman has a unique birthday wish.

She is asking for people to donate blood.

Jennifer Raibley was diagnosed with leukemia last year.

Doctors saved her life with blood and bone marrow donations.

To celebrate turning 57, she wants to get at least 57 people to donate.

“Jen’s Army Blood Drive” is set for 10 to 4 Thursday at the American Red Cross location on Stockwell Road in Evansville.

All donors will receive a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of your choice and will be automatically entered for a chance to win a new travel trailer camper that sleeps eight.

Just mention Jen’s Army when you come to donate.

