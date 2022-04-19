Birthday Club
Unusual sculpture draws attention to Studio 105 Art Gallery in Owensboro

Studio 105 giant praying mantis
Studio 105 giant praying mantis(14 News)
By Monica Watkins and Josh Lucca
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A sculpture in Owensboro has been turning heads.

The Studio 105 Art & Frame Gallery has recently installed a praying mantis sculpture on top of its building.

Studio owner, Jamie DeWitt says the sculpture was created after a underpinner broke.

He then called artist Andy Shoemaker to turn it into an art piece like he has done for Studio 105 before.

DeWitt says he has had a positive response to the sculpture.

”We’ve noticed people across the street you know grouping and pointing and its just been real fun,” DeWitt says. “I’ve already called my lighting guy and we’re gonna have him light it up so it can be enjoyed at nighttime as well.”

Shoemaker also created the sculpture of a woman walking her dog in the window display and the man waving just outside the building.

