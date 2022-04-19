Birthday Club
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines 4/19
By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 5:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WFIE) - If you plan on flying out of the Evansville Regional Airport, you may be wondering if you still need a mask. Jessica Costello breaks down some new information released Monday.

New information this morning on a Greenville fire. Crews spent two hours putting out a large fire at a recycling plant.

A deadly shooting is still under investigation. Evansville police say the second person shot on West Mill Road has died.

Today marks 27 years since the Oklahoma City bombing. The blast killed nearly 170 people, including 19 children.

Watch the rest of 14 News Sunrise live, right here.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

