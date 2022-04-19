TSA no longer enforcing masks

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - If you plan on flying out of the Evansville Regional Airport, officials have just released some new information on mask policies.

It was just last week when the EVV announced the Federal Mask Mandate on planes, trains and buses had been extended through May 3.

However, due to a court ruling Monday, the Transportation Security Administration says they will no longer enforce its Security Directives and Emergency Amendment requiring mask use on public transportation and transportation hubs.

The statement went on to say that TSA will also rescind the new Security Directives that were scheduled to take effect Tuesday.

They do say the CDC continues to recommend that people wear masks in indoor public transportation settings at this time.

Two of the three airlines that fly out of EVV, Delta and American, released statements overnight.

They both say they will no longer enforce masks for their staff and customers. Both say that people can still wear masks if they choose to.

Allegiant, the other carrier out of EVV, has not released a statement on this yet.

If you’re interested in reading the messages from EVV’s airline partners, you can find them right on their Facebook page.

Delta and American say to be patient over the next few days as you might encounter inconsistent enforcement at airports as they adjust to the new rules.

