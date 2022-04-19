Rain and warmer weather on the way

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Even with plenty of sunshine, our temperatures struggled to make it beyond the low to mid 50s this afternoon due to a chilly wind from the northwest, but rain and warmer weather both return tomorrow!

Tonight, we will see increasing clouds and calm winds as our temperatures fall back into the low 40s. A few spotty showers are possible overnight and into Wednesday morning.

Those isolated showers will taper off by about 9 AM, and the middle part of the day Wednesday will be dry, although still mostly cloudy and breezy as our winds pick back up from the south-southeast at around 9 to 18 mph with gusts around 20 to 25 mph. That flow of warmer air will help push our temperatures into the low 60s Wednesday afternoon.

Scattered showers and storms will move in from the west late Wednesday afternoon and evening and continue through the overnight hours. While some briefly heavy rain and few rumbles of thunder may be possible, any chance of severe weather will likely stay to our west.

Scattered rain will continue into Thursday morning, then our rain chances will slowly taper off throughout the day. Winds from the southwest at around 6 to 12 mph will continue to push warmer air up into the Tri-State, which will help our temperatures climb into the upper 60s to low 70s.

The clouds and any remaining rain chances will move off to the northeast Friday, but that flow of warm air from the south will continue. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to low 80s Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday will be mostly sunny, but clouds start to build back in Sunday. A cold front will likely pass through the Tri-State Monday, bringing us rain and dropping our temperatures back into the 60s by this time next week.

