Police: Pedestrian killed in collision in Western Kentucky Parkway
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WFIE) - One man is dead after police say he was hit by a car late Monday night.
Central City Police say they were called to the area of the 58 mile marker on the Western Kentucky Parkway for an accident involving a pedestrian.
When officers arrived, they say they found one man dead.
Officials identified the man as 38-year-old Edwin Arndell.
They say the wreck is still under investigation.
