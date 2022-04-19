Birthday Club
Police: Pedestrian killed in collision in Western Kentucky Parkway

(MGN)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WFIE) - One man is dead after police say he was hit by a car late Monday night.

Central City Police say they were called to the area of the 58 mile marker on the Western Kentucky Parkway for an accident involving a pedestrian.

When officers arrived, they say they found one man dead.

Officials identified the man as 38-year-old Edwin Arndell.

They say the wreck is still under investigation.

